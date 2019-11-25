Waterford deaths and funerals (November 25)

Desmond (Des) O'TOOLE, Villierstown, Waterford / Dublin

Removal Monday to St. Joseph’s Church, Glasthule arriving for 11.30am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Mount Jerome Cemetery, Harold’s Cross.

Patricia Butler, Kilgreany, Ballymacarbry, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11.00am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick (Pat) WALSH, Bray, Wicklow / Clonea, Waterford

Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Monday (25th November) from 5.00pm-7.00pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (26th November) at 10.00am in the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Main Street, Bray followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only, please. House private.

Johanna Forristal (née Murphy), Bishops Grove, Ferrybank, Waterford / Glenmore, Kilkenny

Requiem Mass on Monday 25th November at 10am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Ann McCarthy (née Madden), Main Street, Lismore, Waterford / Bandon, Cork

Reposing in Saint Carthage's Mortuary Lismore on Monday (November 25th) from 6pm to 8pm. Reception into Saint Carthage's Church, Lismore on Tuesday (November 26th) for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in Saint Carthage's Cemetery, Lismore. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Waterford Hospice.