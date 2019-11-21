Waterford deaths and funerals (November 22)

Dorothy McCORMACK (née Webster), Cabinteely, Dublin / Waterford / Limerick / Wicklow

Funeral Service will take place on Friday, November 22, at 2.00pm in Kill O’ The Grange Parish Church, Kill Lane, Deansgrange, Co. Dublin followed by Committal Service in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harolds Cross, Dublin 6W. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Wicklow Hospice can be made at the church or online at www.wicklowhospice.ie.

Paddy Quealy, Newrath, Ferrybank, Waterford

Paddy will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Thursday, 21st November, from 7.30pm concluding with prayers at 8.30pm. Removal on Friday, 22nd November, to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Davy Organ, 16, Viewmount Drive, Stradbally, Waterford / Ballylaneen, Waterford

Reposing at his home, 16, Viewmount Drive, Stradbally on Thursday evening, 21st November, from 4 p.m. with Rosary at 8 p.m. Requiem Mass on Friday afternoon, 22nd November, at 2 p.m. in The Holy Cross Church, Stradbally. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Thomas Grogan, Newmarket Road, Kanturk, Cork / Waterford

Reposing at Grace's Funeral Home, Kanturk on Thursday from 7.30pm. Rosary at 8pm followed by removal at 9pm to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kanturk. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy for service at 3pm.

Michael Brosnan, Kilrush, Dungarvan, Waterford / Castleisland, Kerry

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan (X35 XN79) on Friday evening, 22nd November, from 5 p.m. with Rosary at 7.30 p.m. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning, 23rd November, at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Josephine (Josie) KELLY (née Murphy), Railway Square, Waterford City, Waterford / Piltown, Kilkenny

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford X91 FW4A on Friday, 22nd November, from 5pm to 7pm., with Prayers at 7pm. Funeral arriving to the cemetery adjoining The Church of The Assumption, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny on Saturday, 23rd November, at 11.45am.

Mary BUTLER (née O'Farrell), Carriganard, Butlerstown, Waterford

Reposing at her residence at Carriganard, Butlerstown (X91KWH5) on Friday from 4 pm to 7 pm with prayers at 6.30 pm. House private at all other times. Requiem Mass on Saturday in The Cathedral Church, Waterford at 10.30 am followed by burial in St. Killian's Cemetery, Ferrybank.

James (Jimmy) BURKE, Pine Court, Tycor and formerly of Cannon Street, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at University Hospital Waterford Mortuary Chapel on Friday, 22nd November, from 4.30pm. Removal at 6.00pm to St. Paul’s Church, Lisduggan. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 23rd November, at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Otteran’s Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh. Family flowers only please donations, if desired, to the Oncology Day Ward UHW.