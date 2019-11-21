Funeral arrangements announced for Waterford man found in search operation

The funeral arrangements have been announced for a Waterford man found in a search operation this week.

Davy Organ of 16 Viewmount Drive, Stradbally, and formerly of Carrigcastle, Ballylaneen, Kilmacthomas, is deeply mourned, sadly missed and will be forever lovingly remembered by his wife Mary, daughter Sarah, son Conor, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home, 16 Viewmount Drive on Thursday from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Requiem mass on Friday at 2pm in Holy Cross Church, Stradbally. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the RNLI and Waterford Animal Welfare. House private on Friday.