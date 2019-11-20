Waterford deaths and funerals (November 21)

Michael White, Ballymacaw, Dunmore East, Waterford

Reposing at his residence (X91YW13) on Wednesday, November 20th, from 3pm, with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday to Our Lady’s Church, Carbally, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

TEDDY O'CONNOR, St. John's Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford, on Wednesday from 7pm, followed by removal at 8.15pm to the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10am, followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Waterford Hospice.

Olive Walsh (née O'Regan), Ross Road, Killarney, Kerry / Waterford

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm. Removal on Wednesday to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

John Nagle, Cúl Rua, Aglish, Waterford / Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan's Funeral Home, Dungarvan, on Wednesday evening 20th November, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with Rosary at 6:00 p.m. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning 21st November at 11:00 a.m., in St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Dorothy McCORMACK (née Webster), Cabinteely, Dublin / Waterford / Limerick / Wicklow

Funeral Service will take place on Friday, November 22, at 2.00pm in Kill O’ The Grange Parish Church, Kill Lane, Deansgrange, Co. Dublin followed by Committal Service in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harolds Cross, Dublin 6W. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Wicklow Hospice can be made at the church or online at www.wicklowhospice.ie.

Adetutu Olokesusi, Christendom Square, Abbeylands, Ferrybank, Waterford / Kilkenny City, Kilkenny

Removal on Thursday, 21st November, to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Anne HEARNE, Springfield Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Thursday in Ballybricken Church at 10am with private cremation to follow.

Paddy Quealy, Newrath, Ferrybank, Waterford

Paddy will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Thursday, 21st November, from 7.30pm concluding with prayers at 8.30pm. Removal on Friday, 22nd November, to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Davy Organ, 16, Viewmount Drive, Stradbally, Waterford / Ballylaneen, Waterford

Reposing at his home, 16, Viewmount Drive, Stradbally on Thursday evening, 21st November, from 4 p.m. with Rosary at 8 p.m. Requiem Mass on Friday afternoon, 22nd November, at 2 p.m. in The Holy Cross Church, Stradbally. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Thomas Grogan, Newmarket Road, Kanturk, Cork / Waterford

Reposing at Grace's Funeral Home, Kanturk on Thursday from 7.30pm. Rosary at 8pm followed by removal at 9pm to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kanturk. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy for service at 3pm.

Michael Brosnan, Kilrush, Dungarvan, Waterford / Castleisland, Kerry

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan (X35 XN79) on Friday evening, 22nd November, from 5 p.m. with Rosary at 7.30 p.m. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning, 23rd November, at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.