Waterford deaths and funerals (November 20)

Michael White, Ballymacaw, Dunmore East, Waterford

Reposing at his residence (X91YW13) on Wednesday, November 20th, from 3pm, with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday to Our Lady’s Church, Carbally, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

TEDDY O'CONNOR, St. John's Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford, on Wednesday from 7pm, followed by removal at 8.15pm to the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10am, followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Waterford Hospice.

Olive Walsh (née O'Regan), Ross Road, Killarney, Kerry / Waterford

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm. Removal on Wednesday to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

John Nagle, Cúl Rua, Aglish, Waterford / Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan's Funeral Home, Dungarvan, on Wednesday evening 20th November, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with Rosary at 6:00 p.m. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning 21st November at 11:00 a.m., in St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick (Paddy) Morrissey, Glendeish, Lismore, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (November 20th) at 11am followed by burial in Saint Carthage's Cemetery, Lismore.

Eoghan Keating, Upper Dunhill (X91 P9Y9), Dunhill, Waterford

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 4.00pm until 7.30pm with prayers at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Dunhill, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Wednesday please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Jack and Jill Foundation, Johnstown, Naas, Co. Kildare.

Dorothy McCORMACK (née Webster), Cabinteely, Dublin / Waterford / Limerick / Wicklow

Funeral Service will take place on Friday, November 22, at 2.00pm in Kill O’ The Grange Parish Church, Kill Lane, Deansgrange, Co. Dublin followed by Committal Service in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harolds Cross, Dublin 6W. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Wicklow Hospice can be made at the church or online at www.wicklowhospice.ie.