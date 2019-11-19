Waterford deaths and funerals (November 19)

John Joe Power, Faha, Kilmacthomas, Waterford

Reposing at his residence Faha (X42 WF21) on Monday, November 18th, from 3pm with Rosary and Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday, November 19th, to Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Faha for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only; please donations if desired in lieu to Dungarvan Community Hospital.

Bobby POWER, Ballyheadon, Annestown, Waterford

Removal from Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Monday (November 18th) at 6.15pm to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Kill. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 11.00am followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Alison Murphy (née Tierney), 1 Knights Grange, Lacken Rd, Kilbarry, Waterford

Reposing at the main Chapel, University Hospital Waterford on Monday, November 18th, from 5:30pm with removal at 7:30pm, to St. Mary’s Church, Ballygunner. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, November 19th, at 12 noon, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael White, Ballymacaw, Dunmore East, Waterford

Reposing at his residence (X91YW13) on Wednesday, November 20th, from 3pm, with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday to Our Lady’s Church, Carbally, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Madeline ROGERS, Parade Square, Passage East, Waterford

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford, on Tuesday 19th November from 10.30am with prayers at 11am followed by Removal at 11.30am to St. John The Baptist Church, Crooke, Passage East for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Crooke Cemetery.

TEDDY O'CONNOR, St. John's Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford, on Wednesday from 7pm, followed by removal at 8.15pm to the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10am, followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Waterford Hospice.

Jessica Feeney, late of West Street, Lismore, Waterford

Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Lismore, on Monday (November 18th) from 6pm to 8pm. Reception into Saint Carthage's Church, Lismore, on Tuesday (November 19th) for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Saint Carthage's Cemetery, Lismore. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Saint Vincent's Unit, Dungarvan and The First Responders.

Olive Walsh (née O'Regan), Ross Road, Killarney, Kerry / Waterford

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm. Removal on Wednesday to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Thurdsday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

John Nagle, Cúl Rua, Aglish, Waterford / Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan's Funeral Home, Dungarvan, on Wednesday evening 20th November, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with Rosary at 6:00 p.m. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning 21st November at 11:00 a.m., in St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick (Paddy) Morrissey, Glendeish, Lismore, Waterford

Reposing in Ryans Funeral Home, Lismore on Tuesday (November 19th) from 5pm followed by removal at 7pm to Saint Carthage's Church, Lismore. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (November 20th) at 11am followed by burial in Saint Carthage's Cemetery, Lismore.

Eoghan Keating, Upper Dunhill (X91 P9Y9), Dunhill, Waterford

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 4.00pm until 7.30pm with prayers at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Dunhill, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Wednesday please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Jack and Jill Foundation, Johnstown, Naas, Co. Kildare.