Waterford deaths and funerals (November 18)

John Joe Power, Faha, Kilmacthomas, Waterford

Reposing at his residence Faha (X42 WF21) on Monday, November 18th, from 3pm with Rosary and Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday, November 19th, to Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Faha for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only; please donations if desired in lieu to Dungarvan Community Hospital.

Bobby POWER, Ballyheadon, Annestown, Waterford

Removal from Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Monday (November 18th) at 6.15pm to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Kill. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 11.00am followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Bridie O'Leary, Virginia Crescent, Hennessy's Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem mass on Monday (November 18th) at 11.00am in the Good Shepherd Convent Chapel, Hennessy's Road, Waterford followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner, Waterford.

Alison Murphy (née Tierney), 1 Knights Grange, Lacken Rd, Kilbarry, Waterford

Reposing at the main Chapel, University Hospital Waterford on Monday, November 18th, from 5:30pm with removal at 7:30pm, to St. Mary’s Church, Ballygunner. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, November 19th, at 12 noon, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Tim (Timothy) Fenton, Tenniscart Lower, Aglish, Waterford / Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at his son Liam’s home in Aglish, P51 H6K8 on Sunday, 17th November, from 3.30pm with Rosary and Prayers at 7.30pm. Reception into Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Aglish, on Monday, 18th November, for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. One way traffic management system in operation from Cooneen Cross.

Michael White, Ballymacaw, Dunmore East, Waterford

Reposing at his residence (X91YW13) on Wednesday, November 20th, from 3pm, with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday to Our Lady’s Church, Carbally, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Madeline ROGERS, Parade Square, Passage East, Waterford

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford, on Tuesday 19th November from 10.30am with prayers at 11am followed by Removal at 11.30am to St. John The Baptist Church, Crooke, Passage East for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Crooke Cemetery.

TEDDY O'CONNOR, St. John's Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford, on Wednesday from 7pm, followed by removal at 8.15pm to the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10am, followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Waterford Hospice.

Jessica Feeney, late of West Street, Lismore, Waterford

Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Lismore, on Monday (November 18th) from 6pm to 8pm. Reception into Saint Carthage's Church, Lismore, on Tuesday (November 19th) for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Saint Carthage's Cemetery, Lismore. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Saint Vincent's Unit, Dungarvan and The First Responders.