Waterford deaths and funerals (November 15)

Carmel McCarthy (née Ewbank), Ballyconnery, Dungarvan, Waterford

Removal on Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m. to the Church of The Ascension, Gurranabraher. Requiem Mass on Friday, November 15th, at 11:00 a.m. Funeral afterwards to St. Catherine's Cemetary, Kilcully.

Trevor Beresford, Ballincoush, Dungarvan, Waterford



Reposing at his residence, Ballincoush, Dungarvan (Eircode X35 AP94) on Thursday, 14th November, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Requiem Mass on Friday, 15th November, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary’s Parish Church, Dungarvan, followed by burial afterwards in St. Laurence’s Cemetery, Ballinroad.

Stephen Scanlan, Garraunboy, Killaloe, Clare / Lismore, Waterford

Reposing this Friday evening (15th November) in Garraunboy Church from 5pm to7pm. Arriving for funeral Mass on Saturday (16th November) at 12.30pm in St. Flannan's Church, Killaloe, followed by burial afterwards in Garraunboy church grounds. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

Margaret (Margo) Fraher (née Kiely), Wolfe Tone Road, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Friday evening, 15th November, from 5 p.m. with Rosary at 8 p.m. Removal on Saturday morning, 16th November, to St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.