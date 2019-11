Waterford deaths and funerals (November 14)

MARGARET (JOSIE) QUILTY (née White), Tyrone Avenue, Lismore Lawn, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10am in St. Paul's Church, followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Laurence (Larry) Tobin, Tooting, London and formerly of Ballinagoul, Ring, Waterford

Removal on Thursday morning, 14th November, at 10.30 a.m. to St. Nicholas' Church, Ring for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Carmel McCarthy (née Ewbank), Ballyconnery, Dungarvan, Waterford

Removal on Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m. to the Church of The Ascension, Gurranabraher. Requiem Mass on Friday, November 15th, at 11:00 a.m. Funeral afterwards to St. Catherine's Cemetary, Kilcully.

Trevor Beresford, Ballincoush, Dungarvan, Waterford



Reposing at his residence, Ballincoush, Dungarvan (Eircode X35 AP94) on Thursday, 14th November, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Requiem Mass on Friday, 15th November, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary’s Parish Church, Dungarvan, followed by burial afterwards in St. Laurence’s Cemetery, Ballinroad.