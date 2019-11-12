Waterford deaths and funerals (November 13)

Rían French, Reanagullee, Old Parish, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing on Tuesday 12th November at his home in Reanagullee from 2.30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral Mass on Wednesday 13th November at 12 noon in The Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Old Parish. Cremation Service that afternoon at 3 p.m. at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, County Cork.

MARGARET (JOSIE) QUILTY (née White), Tyrone Avenue, Lismore Lawn, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Wednesday from 6pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Paul's Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10am in St. Paul's Church, followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Laurence (Larry) Tobin, Tooting, London and formerly of Ballinagoul, Ring, Waterford

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Wednesday evening, 13th November, from 5.30 p.m. with Prayers at 6.30 p.m. Removal on Thursday morning, 14th November, at 10.30 a.m. to St. Nicholas' Church, Ring for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.