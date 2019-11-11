Waterford deaths and funerals (November 12)

Bernie Murphy (née Burgess), Belle Vue, Helvick Head, Ring, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan's Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Monday evening 11th November, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with Rosary at 6:15 p.m. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 12th November at 12:00 noon in Séipéal San Nioclás, An Rinn. Burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Ring.

Margaret (Peggie) HARTLEY (née Power), Poleberry, formerly Harristown, Dunmore East, Waterford / Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Monday, 11th November, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Prayers on Tuesday, 12th November, at 12.15pm followed by removal to Holy Cross Church, Killea, Dunmore East for requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner.

Mai Breen (née Flaherty), Clonea Road, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Monday evening, 11th November, from 5 p.m. with Rosary at 7.30 p.m. Removal on Tuesday morning, 12th November, at 10.30 a.m. to St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in St. Laurence's Cemetery, Ballinroad. Family flowers only, please.

CATHERINE (KATHLEEN) MORGAN (née Wright), Ballycashin, Butlerstown, Waterford

Reposing at her residence on Monday from 12 noon. Requiem Mass on Tuesday in Butlerstown Church at 12 oc followed by burial immediately afterwards in St. Otteran's Cemetery, Ballinaneesagh, Cork Road, Waterford. House private on Tuesday.

Rían French, Reanagullee, Old Parish, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing on Tuesday 12th November at his home in Reanagullee from 2.30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral Mass on Wednesday 13th November at 12 noon in The Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Old Parish. Cremation Service that afternoon at 3 p.m. at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, County Cork.

Dr. Jan, Pouldrew House, Kilmeaden, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Tuesday (November 12th) from 6.30pm until 8.00pm, followed by Private Cremation. House Private at all times please.