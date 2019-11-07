Waterford deaths and funerals (November 8)

Noel Heffernan, Wexford / Rathgar, Dublin / Waterford City, Waterford

Private cremation on Friday 8th November at Mt Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only and donations to Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross, Dublin 6.

Tomás Ó Faoláin, Cinn-Mhara, Ceann hEilbhic, Rinn Ua gCuanach, Ring, Waterford

Reposing at his home at Cinn-Mhara, Ceann hEilbhic on Thursday evening, 7th November, from 4 p.m. with Rosary at 8 p.m. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Friday 8th November in Séipéal San Nioclás, An Rinn. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick (Paddy) Flynn, Davis Mews, Dungarvan, Waterford / Grange, Waterford

Reposing at the home of Michael and Mary Flynn in Kiely's Cross on Thursday afternoon 7th November from 4 p.m. with Rosary at 6.30 p.m. Requiem Mass on Friday morning 8th November at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Grange. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Niall Michael Duggan, Cullencastle, Tramore, Waterford



Reposing at his home at 'Valentia', Cullencastle, Tramore, Co. Waterford from 2pm on Thursday the 7th November . Removal to Falconers funeral home, Riverstown, Tramore on Friday the 8th for humanist service from 10am to 12pm. Burial in St Declan's cemetery, Riverstown thereafter.

Susan (Sue) O'Riordan (née Rogers), Sandyvale, Galway City, Galway / Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at the O'Flaherty funeral parlour, Munster Avenue, Galway (H91 V1K8) on Friday, 8th November, 2019 from 4 p.m. with Removal at 6 p.m. to St. Mary's Church, The Claddagh. Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. on Saturday, 9th November followed by private cremation. No Flowers. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Theresa Shaw, Ballygunner, Waterford / Ballybeg, Waterford

Reposing at Havenwood Retirement Village, Ballygunner, tomorrow (Friday) from 6pm until 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday to St. Saviour’s Church, Ballybeg for Requiem Mass at 11am. Followed by burial immediately afterwards in Kilbarry Cemetery.

Philomena FLYNN (née Myler), Hazel Terrace, Lisduggan, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at her daughters residence 8 Meadowcourt Road, Riverview, Knockboy (X91 HFR6) on Friday evening from 4pm with removal at 5.45 pm to St. Paul's Church, Lisduggan. House Private at all other times. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10 am followed by burial in Ballyduff Cemetery, Kilmeaden. Family Flowers Only, donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.