Waterford deaths and funerals (November 7)

Patrick Welton, Garranbane Green, Ballinroad, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Thursday morning, 7th November, from 9.45 a.m. with removal at 10.30 a.m. to St. Laurence's Church, Ballinroad for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick (Paddy) Ryan, St. John's Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Wednesday (November 6th) from 6.30pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.00am burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner, Waterford.

Noel Heffernan, Wexford / Rathgar, Dublin / Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Macken's Funeral Home, Distillery Road, Wexford on Wednesday 6th of November from 4pm to 8 pm. Removal on Thursday 7th November to Church of the Annunciation, Clonard, Wexford Town arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Private cremation on Friday 8th November at Mt Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only and donations to Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross, Dublin 6.

Tomás Ó Faoláin, Cinn-Mhara, Ceann hEilbhic, Rinn Ua gCuanach, Ring, Waterford

Reposing at his home at Cinn-Mhara, Ceann hEilbhic on Thursday evening, 7th November, from 4 p.m. with Rosary at 8 p.m. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Friday 8th November in Séipéal San Nioclás, An Rinn. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick (Paddy) Flynn, Davis Mews, Dungarvan, Waterford / Grange, Waterford

Reposing at the home of Michael and Mary Flynn in Kiely's Cross on Thursday afternoon 7th November from 4 p.m. with Rosary at 6.30 p.m. Requiem Mass on Friday morning 8th November at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Grange. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Niall Michael Duggan, Cullencastle, Tramore, Waterford



Reposing at his home at 'Valentia', Cullencastle, Tramore, Co. Waterford from 2pm on Thursday the 7th November . Removal to Falconers funeral home, Riverstown, Tramore on Friday the 8th for humanist service from 10am to 12pm. Burial in St Declan's cemetery, Riverstown thereafter.