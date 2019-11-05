Waterford deaths and funerals (November 6)

Catherine (Kathleen) Giffney (née Delaney), Castlecraddock, Annestown, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Tuesday (November 5th) from 5pm followed by removal at 6.00pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Fenor. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12.00 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to the Friends of St. Patrick's Hospital, Waterford.

Maura Ryan (née Carroll), Havenwood Retirement Village and formerly Upper Yellow Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Tuesday (November 5th) from 6.30pm until 7.30pm with prayers at 7.00pm. Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9.30am followed by removal at 10.30am walking to the Holy Family Church for Requiem Mass on arrival at 11.00. Burial afterwards in St. Killian's Cemetery, Ferrybank.

Sister Regina (Della) GALLAGHER, Waterford City, Waterford / Swinford, Mayo

Reposing at The Mercy Convent Chapel, Military Road on Tuesday 5th November from 3pm to 5.30pm. Evening Prayers at 5.30pm. Requiem Mass in The Convent Chapel on Wednesday 6th November at 12 o’clock. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner.

Joseph (Terry) Donnelly, Connolly Row, Dungarvan, Waterford

Removal on Wednesday morning, 6th November at 10.15 a.m. to St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers, please.

Patrick Welton, Garranbane Green, Ballinroad, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Thursday morning, 7th November, from 9.45 a.m. with removal at 10.30 a.m. to St. Laurence's Church, Ballinroad for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick (Paddy) Ryan, St. John's Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Wednesday (November 6th) from 6.30pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.00am burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner, Waterford.

Noel Heffernan, Wexford / Rathgar, Dublin / Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Macken's Funeral Home, Distillery Road, Wexford on Wednesday 6th of November from 4pm to 8 pm. Removal on Thursday 7th November to Church of the Annunciation, Clonard, Wexford Town arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Private cremation on Friday 8th November at Mt Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only and donations to Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross, Dublin 6.