Waterford deaths and funerals (November 5)

Catherine (Kathleen) Giffney (née Delaney), Castlecraddock, Annestown, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Tuesday (November 5th) from 5pm followed by removal at 6.00pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Fenor. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12.00 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to the Friends of St. Patrick's Hospital, Waterford.

Patrick (Pat) Doyle, Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Johnstown, Kilkenny / Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Monday (November 4th) from 4.30pm followed by removal at 5.30pm to the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, Waterford. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.00am followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations to St. Vincent De Paul, Waterford.

Stella COOKE, Powerscourt and Mowlam Nursing Home formerly of Kneisel Jewellers., Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Hennessy's Funeral Home, Johnstown on Monday from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday in The Cathedral at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilmacow Cemetery.

Maura Ryan (née Carroll), Havenwood Retirement Village and formerly Upper Yellow Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Tuesday (November 5th) from 6.30pm until 7.30pm with prayers at 7.00pm. Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9.30am followed by removal at 10.30am walking to the Holy Family Church for Requiem Mass on arrival at 11.00. Burial afterwards in St. Killian's Cemetery, Ferrybank.

Sister Regina (Della) GALLAGHER, Waterford City, Waterford / Swinford, Mayo

Reposing at The Mercy Convent Chapel, Military Road on Tuesday 5th November from 3pm to 5.30pm. Evening Prayers at 5.30pm. Requiem Mass in The Convent Chapel on Wednesday 6th November at 12 o’clock. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner.