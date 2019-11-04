Waterford deaths and funerals (November 4)

Catherine (Kathleen) Giffney (née Delaney), Castlecraddock, Annestown, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Tuesday (November 5th) from 5pm followed by removal at 6.00pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Fenor. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12.00 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to the Friends of St. Patrick's Hospital, Waterford.

Patrick (Pat) Doyle, Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Johnstown, Kilkenny / Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Monday (November 4th) from 4.30pm followed by removal at 5.30pm to the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, Waterford. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.00am followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations to St. Vincent De Paul, Waterford.

Stella COOKE, Powerscourt and Mowlam Nursing Home formerly of Kneisel Jewellers., Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Hennessy's Funeral Home, Johnstown on Monday from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday in The Cathedral at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilmacow Cemetery.