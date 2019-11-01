Waterford deaths and funerals (November 1)

Peter Malone, Killure Bridge Nursing Home & formerly of Pearse Park & Morrisson's Avenue, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Killure Bridge Nursing Home on Thursday (October 31st) from 6.30pm until 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday (November 1st) at 10.00am in the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, Waterford, burial afterwards in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Christine Wright (née Hook), The Cottage, Tourin, Cappoquin, Waterford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin On Friday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm followed by Funeral prayers. Cremation Service will take place on Saturday at 3.00pm in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

KATHLEEN Walsh (née Phelan), Priory Lawn, Waterford City, Waterford / New Ross, Wexford

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Friday at 4.30 pm with removal at 5.30 pm to St. Saviour's Church, Ballybeg. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30 am followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery.

Martin Kennedy, Ballinclare, Glenmore, Kilkenny / Mullinavat, Kilkenny / Waterford

Martin will be reposing at his brother Sean's home, Ballinclare, Glenmore, on Saturday, 2nd November, from 3pm concluding with prayers at 8.15pm. Removal on Sunday, 3rd November, to St. James' Church, Glenmore, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Christina Doughan, Clarinwood, Tramore, Waterford / Roscrea, Tipperary

Reposing at her residence (E53 AX28) in Limerick Street, Roscrea on Friday evening from 5.00pm with rosary at 8.00pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining old cemetery.