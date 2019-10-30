Waterford deaths and funerals (October 31)

Maureen Kenneally (née McGowan), Skehacrine, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Wednesday evening, 30th October, from 5 p.m. with Prayers at 7 p.m. Removal at 10.30 a.m. on Thursday morning, 31st October, to St. Laurence’s Church, Ballinroad for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in St. Augustine’s Cemetery, Abbeyside.

Peter Malone, Killure Bridge Nursing Home & formerly of Pearse Park & Morrisson's Avenue, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Killure Bridge Nursing Home on Thursday (October 31st) from 6.30pm until 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday (November 1st) at 10.00am in the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, Waterford, burial afterwards in St. Otteran's Cemetery.