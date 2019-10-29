Waterford deaths and funerals (October 29)

Catherine (Cathy) Dalton (née Tubritt), Arbour Road, Lisduggan, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Tuesday (October 29th) from 5.00pm followed by removal at 6.00pm to St. Paul's Church, Lisduggan. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (October 30th) at 12.00oc followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Mary Murphy (née Norris), 1 Oak Drive, Hillview, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday (October 29th) from 4.00pm followed by removal at 6.00pm to Ballybricken Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10am, burial afterwards in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Margaret Tutty (née Hayes), 57 Cathal Brugha Place, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at her residence, 57 Cathal Brugha Place, Dungarvan on Sunday 27th Oct. 2019 from 4:00 p.m. Reposing at her residence on Monday 28th Oct from 4:00 p.m. with Rosary at 7:30 p.m. Removal from her residence at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday 29th Oct, arriving to St. Mary’s Parish Church, Dungarvan for Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John Vereker, The Mews, Rosedale, Kilmacow, Kilkenny / Boreenmanna Road, Cork / Ferrybank, Waterford

John will be reposing at his home The Mews, Rosedale, on Monday 28th October 2019 from 3pm untill 7pm with prayers at 6pm, walking from The Mews on Tuesday 29th October to St. Senan’s Church, Kilmacow for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in St. Finbarr's Cemetery Cork arriving at approx 1.45pm. No flowers, please- Donations, if desired, to The Brothers Of Charity Services, c/o Powers Funeral Directors, Ferrybank.

Rita Barron (née McKenna), Mullinahorna, Ring, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Tuesday (29th) in St. Nicholas’ Church, Ring at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Ring.