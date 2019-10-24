Waterford deaths and funerals (October 25)

Kevin Flynn, Compton Crescent, Tottenham, London and formerly Grattan Square, Dungarvan, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Friday, October 25, at 11am in St. Laurence's Church, Ballinroad, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Joan Wunderlich (née Kiely), Ballybeg Park & late of Roanmore Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Friday, October 25, at 11am burial afterwards in Kilbarry Cemetery.

Margaret (Peggie) Stapleton (née O'Keeffe), Affane, Cappoquin, Waterford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin on Friday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm followed by Funeral Prayers. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11.00am in St. John the Baptist Church, Affane followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

James (Jim) POWER, Oldcourt, Ballyduff, Waterford

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home on Friday evening from 6.30 pm to 8.00 pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11.00 am in St. Nicholas' Church, Ballyduff, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.