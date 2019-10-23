Waterford deaths and funerals (October 24)

Michael (Mike) Morrissey, Kilbeg Upper, Tallow, Waterford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Tallow. Rosary on Tuesday evening at 8.00pm. Reposing on Wednesday evening from 6.00pm, followed by removal at 8.00pm to the Church of Immaculate Conception, Tallow. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11.00am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Tom KING, Ashley Drive, Cherrymount formerly John's Hill, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Wednesday, 23rd October, from 4.30pm followed by Removal at 6pm to the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 24th October, at 1pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner.

Kevin Flynn, Compton Crescent, Tottenham, London and formerly Grattan Square, Dungarvan, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Friday 25th October at 11:00 a.m. in St. Laurence's Church, Ballinroad, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Joan Wunderlich (née Kiely), Ballybeg Park & late of Roanmore Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Thursday (October 24th) from 5.00pm followed by removal at 6.00pm to St. Saviour's Church, Ballybeg. Requiem Mass on Friday (October 25th) at 11.00am burial afterwards in Kilbarry Cemetery.