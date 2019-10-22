Waterford deaths and funerals (October 22)

James (Jim) WOULFE, O'Connell Street formerly The Ballybricked Inn, Waterford City, Waterford / Abbeyfeale, Limerick

Requiem Mass on Tuesday 22nd October at 10am. Cremation to follow in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy at 2pm. No flowers, by request.

JEREMIAH (JERRY) LYNCH, St. John's Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street Waterford on Tuesday from 4:30pm followed by removal at 5:45pm to the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10am followed by burial immediately afterwards in St Mary's Cemtery, Ballygunner.

Jenny HODGE (née Pender), Glenville, Waterford City, Waterford / Johnstown, Waterford

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford X91 FW4A on Tuesday, 22nd October, from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7.30 to the Sacred Heart Church, the Folly. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 23rd October, at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner.

Francis SMITH, Bridge House, Callaghane, Co., Waterford

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Wednesday, 23rd October, from 9.30am. followed by Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Ballygunner for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Scanlon, Coolydoody, Ballyduff Upper, Waterford / Tallow, Waterford

Reposing in Ryans Funeral Home, Lismore on Tuesday (October 22nd) from 6pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Tallow. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (October 23rd) at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael (Mike) Morrissey, Kilbeg Upper, Tallow, Waterford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Tallow. Rosary on Tuesday evening at 8.00pm. Reposing on Wednesday evening from 6.00pm, followed by removal at 8.00pm to the Church of Immaculate Conception, Tallow. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11.00am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Tom KING, Ashley Drive, Cherrymount formerly John's Hill, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Wednesday, 23rd October, from 4.30pm followed by Removal at 6pm to the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 24th October, at 1pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner.

Josephine Hearne (née McDonnell), 14 Sion Row, Ferrybank, Waterford / Kilkenny

Reposing on Tuesday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 4.00pm until 7.00pm. Arriving on Wednesday at The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Waterford Hospice.