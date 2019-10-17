Waterford deaths and funerals (October 18)

Patrick (Paddy) RYAN, Ballytruckle, Waterford City, Waterford / Wexford Town, Wexford

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford X91 FW4A on Thursday, 17th October, from 6pm, followed by Removal at 7.30pm to The Sacred Heart Church, The Folly. Requiem Mass on Friday, 18th October, at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Otteran’s Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh.

Mary (Catherine) Kelley (née Barden), Williamstown, Grantstown, Grantstown, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Thursday (Oct 17th) from 5.00pm followed by removal at 6.00pm to St. Mary's Church, Ballygunner. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.00am followed by burial in John's Hill Cemetery. No flowers by request, donations in lieu to Waterford Hospice.

Mary Casey (née O'Leary), Toor, Ballyduff Upper, Waterford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh and Sons Funeral Home, Tallow, on Thursday evening from 4.00pm, followed by removal at 7.00pm to St. Michael’s Church, Ballyduff. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11.00am, followed by burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Ballyduff.

Mr. Patrick (Paddy) Pender, 13 Morgan Street, Waterford City, Waterford



Reposing at University Hospital Waterford - Mortuary Chapel on Friday October 18th from 4.15pm with removal at 5.45pm to The Cathedral of The Most Holy Trinity, Barronstrand Street, arriving for 6.15pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, October 19th, at 10.30am, followed by burial immediately afterwards in St. Otteran’s Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh.

Pat Flynn, Rocksprings, Camolin, Wexford / Kilmacthomas, Waterford

Reposing at his home on Friday 18th October from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Clologue on Saturday 19th October for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by private cremation. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Beech Ward, St. John's Hospital, Enniscorthy.

Christopher Coady, Inchindrislea, Kilgobinet, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan’s Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Thursday, 17th Oct. 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Cremation Service on Friday, 18th Oct., at 2:00 p.m. at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.