Waterford deaths and funerals (October 17)

Patricia New (née Tobin), Knockaderry, Kilmeaden, Waterford

Funeral arriving at St Nicholas Church, Ballyduff for Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday, October 17, followed by interment immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Patrick (Paddy) RYAN, Ballytruckle, Waterford City, Waterford / Wexford Town, Wexford

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford X91 FW4A on Thursday, 17th October, from 6pm, followed by Removal at 7.30pm to The Sacred Heart Church, The Folly. Requiem Mass on Friday, 18th October, at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Otteran’s Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh.

Mary (Catherine) Kelley (née Barden), Williamstown, Grantstown, Grantstown, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Thursday (Oct 17th) from 5.00pm followed by removal at 6.00pm to St. Mary's Church, Ballygunner. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.00am followed by burial in John's Hill Cemetery. No flowers by request, donations in lieu to Waterford Hospice.

Mary Casey (née O'Leary), Toor, Ballyduff Upper, Waterford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh and Sons Funeral Home, Tallow, on Thursday evening from 4.00pm, followed by removal at 7.00pm to St. Michael’s Church, Ballyduff. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11.00am, followed by burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Ballyduff.