Waterford deaths and funerals (October 16)

Laura Cliffe, 14, Parklane Avenue, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning, 16th October, at 11 a.m. in St. Laurence's Church, Ballinroad. Cremation Service at 3 p.m. at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

Margaret (Rita) Kavanagh (née McKeon), Ballycraddock, Dunhill, Waterford / Stradbally, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (October 16th) at 11.00am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers, please, donations, in lieu, to Dungarvan Community Hospital, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford.

Patricia New (née Tobin), Knockaderry, Kilmeaden, Waterford

Funeral arriving at St Nicholas Church, Ballyduff for Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday, October 17, followed by interment immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Anastasia Sheila Mitten (née Power)

Ballindoney, Ballywilliam, Wexford / Waterford City, Waterford / Dublin

Funeral arriving at St. Anne’s Church, Rathnure tomorrow (Wednesday) for Funeral Mass at 11 o’ clock followed by private cremation. House private please.