Waterford deaths and funerals (October 15)

Frank (Francis) Fitzgerald, Tobinstown, Tullow, Carlow / Lismore, Waterford

Reposing at his residence (R93 EY62) from 5pm until 8pm on Monday. Removal on Tuesday to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross arriving for 3 o’c Cremation Service in The Garden Chapel. No flowers please.

Laura Cliffe, 14, Parklane Avenue, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at her home at 14, Parklane Avenue, Abbeyside (X35 EK58) on Tuesday afternoon, 15th October from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning, 16th October, at 11 a.m. in St. Laurence's Church, Ballinroad. Cremation Service at 3 p.m. at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

Margaret (Rita) Kavanagh (née McKeon), Ballycraddock, Dunhill, Waterford / Stradbally, Waterford

Reposing at her son Eoin’s residence on Tuesday (October 15th) from 2.00pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Dunhill. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (October 16th) at 11.00am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers, please, donations, in lieu, to Dungarvan Community Hospital, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford.