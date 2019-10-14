Waterford deaths and funerals (October 14)

Anthony (Tony) Doocey, Deerpark, Lismore, Waterford

Memorial Mass in St Carthage's Church, Lismore on Monday, October 14th at 11 am followed by burial in St. Carthage's Old.

Alice Casey (née Coleman), Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with funeral afterwards to St Laurence's Cemetery, Ballinroad.

Anthony Power, 16 Riverside, Glenville Park, Dunmore Road & ex Waterford Crystal, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Monday (October 14th) at 12.00oc in St. Mary's Church, Ballygunner, Waterford followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, to Waterford Hospice Homecare Team.

John HANNIGAN, Devoy Terrace, Naas, Kildare / Dunhill, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas followed by cremation in Newland's Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please.

Frank (Francis) Fitzgerald, Tobinstown, Tullow, Carlow / Lismore, Waterford

Reposing at his residence (R93 EY62) from 5pm until 8pm on Monday. Removal on Tuesday to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross arriving for 3 o’c Cremation Service in The Garden Chapel. No flowers please.

Laura Cliffe, 14, Parklane Avenue, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at her home at 14, Parklane Avenue, Abbeyside (X35 EK58) on Tuesday afternoon, 15th October from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning, 16th October, at 11 a.m. in St. Laurence's Church, Ballinroad. Cremation Service at 3 p.m. at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.