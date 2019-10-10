Waterford deaths and funerals (October 11)

Celine Walsh (née Horgan), Reanacoolagh East, Ballysaggart, Waterford

Lying in repose at her home Reanacoolagh East, Ballysaggart, Lismore, P51 CR7F, on Thursday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm, followed by Rosary. Reposing at her home on Friday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday in St. Mary’s Church, Ballysaggart at 12.00 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Noel POWER, ‘Cnuc Luinge’, An Charraig Mhor, Crooke, Passage East, Waterford / Knocklong, Limerick

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford, X91 FW4A on Thursday, 10th October, from 4pm. Prayers at 6.30pm. followed by Removal at 7pm. to St. John The Baptist Church, Crooke, Passage East. Requiem Mass on Friday, 11th October, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Crooke Cemetery.

Roza Kavanagh (née Hitschmann), Grange Park Avenue, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Friday (October 11th) from 12.30oc followed by removal at 1.45oc to the Maranatha Christian Community Church, Railway Square, Waterford for Funeral Service on arrival at 2.00oc. Burial afterwards in John's Hill Cemetery.

Andrew (Andy) O'Connell (Snr), Seafield, Bonmahon, Waterford

Reposing at home, Seafield, Bonmahon (Eircode X42 K266) on Friday, 11th October, from 3pm with Rosary at 6.30pm, followed by removal at 8pm to St. Anne’s Church, Ballylaneen. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 12th October, at 11am in St. Anne’s Church, Ballylaneen, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Anthony (Tony) Doocey, Deerpark, Lismore, Waterford

Memorial Mass in St Carthage's Church, Lismore on Monday October 14th at 11 am followed by burial in St. Carthage's Old Cemetery.

Edmond CROTTY, Ballinaclough, Fenor, Waterford

Reposing at Killure Bridge Nursing Home Friday from 6 pm to 8 pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 2 pm in Fenor Church with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Brendan CULLINANE, Johnstown, Kilmeaden, Waterford

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Friday evening from 4.30 pm with removal at 6:00 pm via Johnstown to St Nicholas' Church, Ballyduff. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11 am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Team, University Hospital, Waterford.