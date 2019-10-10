Waterford deaths and funerals (October 10)

Mary Gallagher, Rose lawn, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at James Falconer Funeral home, Riverstown, Tramore on Wednesday the 9th of October from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving on Thursday 10th of October at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore for Requiem Mass at 10 am, followed by interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Alan FLYNN, Barrett Court, and formerly of Larchville, Waterford City, Waterford



Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Wednesday 9th October from 4.30pm. Prayers at 6pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Paul’s Church, Lisduggan arriving for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday 10th October at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Otteran’s Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh.

Celine Walsh (née Horgan), Reanacoolagh East, Ballysaggart, Waterford

Lying in repose at her home Reanacoolagh East, Ballysaggart, Lismore, P51 CR7F, on Thursday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm, followed by Rosary. Reposing at her home on Friday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday in St. Mary’s Church, Ballysaggart at 12.00 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Noel POWER, ‘Cnuc Luinge’, An Charraig Mhor, Crooke, Passage East, Waterford / Knocklong, Limerick

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford, X91 FW4A on Thursday, 10th October, from 4pm. Prayers at 6.30pm. followed by Removal at 7pm. to St. John The Baptist Church, Crooke, Passage East. Requiem Mass on Friday, 11th October, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Crooke Cemetery.

Roza Kavanagh (née Hitschmann), Grange Park Avenue, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Friday (October 11th) from 12.30oc followed by removal at 1.45oc to the Maranatha Christian Community Church, Railway Square, Waterford for Funeral Service on arrival at 2.00oc. Burial afterwards in John's Hill Cemetery.