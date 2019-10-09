Waterford deaths and funerals (October 9)

Sr. Mary Teresa Lyons, Bon Sauveur Sisters, Carriglea, Dungarvan, Waterford / Donoughmore, Cork

Reposing in Carriglea Cáirde Services Church on Tuesday 8th October from 11:00 a.m. followed by Prayer Service and Rosary at 5:00 p.m. Funeral Mass on Wednesday 9th October at 11:00 a.m. in Carriglea Cáirde Services Church, followed by burial afterwards in the Community Cemetery.

Helen Fennell (née Whelan), "Monkeal", Clonea Road, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reception into St. Gobnait’s Church, Kilgobinet, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford (Eircode X35 HY70) on Tuesday 8th October, at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 9th October, at 11 am. in St. Gobnait's Church, Kilgobinet. Burial thereafter in St. Augustine’s Church Cemetery, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford.

Mary Gallagher, Rose lawn, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at James Falconer Funeral home, Riverstown, Tramore on Wednesday the 9th of October from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving on Thursday 10th of October at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore for Requiem Mass at 10 am, followed by interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Alan FLYNN, Barrett Court, and formerly of Larchville, Waterford City, Waterford



Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Wednesday 9th October from 4.30pm. Prayers at 6pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Paul’s Church, Lisduggan arriving for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday 10th October at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Otteran’s Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh.