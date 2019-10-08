Waterford deaths and funerals (October 8)

ANNE CLARKE, Hazelwood, Brothers of Charity, Belmont, Ferrybank, Waterford / Butlerstown, Waterford

Reposing at Hazelwood, Brothers of Charity, Belmont Park, Ferrybank on Monday from 6pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday in Butlerstown Church at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Brothers of Charity, Belmont Park, Ferrybank.

Sr. Mary Teresa Lyons, Bon Sauveur Sisters, Carriglea, Dungarvan, Waterford / Donoughmore, Cork

Reposing in Carriglea Cáirde Services Church on Tuesday 8th October from 11:00 a.m. followed by Prayer Service and Rosary at 5:00 p.m. Funeral Mass on Wednesday 9th October at 11:00 a.m. in Carriglea Cáirde Services Church, followed by burial afterwards in the Community Cemetery.

Helen Fennell (née Whelan), "Monkeal", Clonea Road, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reception into St. Gobnait’s Church, Kilgobinet, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford (Eircode X35 HY70) on Tuesday 8th October, at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 9th October, at 11 am. in St. Gobnait's Church, Kilgobinet. Burial thereafter in St. Augustine’s Church Cemetery, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford.