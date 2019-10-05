TRAGEDY: Young hurler killed in South East car accident

A young hurler in his 20s has been killed in a car accident in south Kilkenny. The car he was driving hit a wall between Mullinavat and Ballyhale just after midnight, on his way home from the cinema.

The only passenger in the vehicle, a woman in her 30s, was seriously injured and taken to University Hospital Waterford.

As a result of the accident, Ballyhale Shamrocks senior hurling championship quarter final against Clara in Nowlan Park has been called off.