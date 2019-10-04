Waterford deaths and funerals (October 4)

David Walsh, Abbeyside, Dungarvan (formerly Ballinroad), Office, School & Computer Supplies, 41 Lower Main Street, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at home (3 Strandside Estate, Abbeyside, X35 E510) on Thursday 3rd October from 2pm to 8pm with Rosary at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday 4th October at 11am in St. Laurence’s Church, Ballinroad (X35 VK85), followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Josephine O'Riordan (née Whelan), 45, Shandon Street, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan (X35 XN79) on Thursday evening, 3rd October, from 5 p.m. with Rosary at 7.30 p.m. Removal on Friday morning, 4th October, at 10.15 a.m. to St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Helen Quill, Church Street Mews, Dungarvan and formerly of Ballymacmague, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan (X35 XN79) on Friday evening, 4th October, from 4 p.m. with removal at 6.30 p.m. to St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning, 5th October, at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in Kilrossanty Cemetery.

Breda NASH (née Vill-Power), Islandkeane, Fenor, Waterford

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Friday 4th October from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday 5th October to the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Fenor for Requiem Mass on arrival at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Maura Flynn (née Smith), Youghal, Cork / Castlelyons, Cork / Aglish, Waterford

Reposing at Egans Funeral Home, Greencloyne, Youghal on Saturday from 3pm with Prayers followed by Removal at 5pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, The Strand, Youghal, Mass on Sunday at 10am with funeral afterwards to Aglish Cemetery, Co Waterford.