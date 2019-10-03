Waterford deaths and funerals (October 3)

John (Jack) O'Neill, Monally West, Aglish, Cappoquin, Waterford / Aglish, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11.00am in the Church of Assumption, Aglish. Followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

David Walsh, Abbeyside, Dungarvan (formerly Ballinroad), Office, School & Computer Supplies, 41 Lower Main Street, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at home (3 Strandside Estate, Abbeyside, X35 E510) on Thursday 3rd October from 2pm to 8pm with Rosary at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday 4th October at 11am in St. Laurence’s Church, Ballinroad (X35 VK85), followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Josephine O'Riordan (née Whelan), 45, Shandon Street, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan (X35 XN79) on Thursday evening, 3rd October, from 5 p.m. with Rosary at 7.30 p.m. Removal on Friday morning, 4th October, at 10.15 a.m. to St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.