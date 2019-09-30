Waterford deaths and funerals (September 30)
Waterford deaths and funerals
BRIDGET BREDA POWER (née Flynn), Ballyduff, West Kilmeaden, Ballyduff, Waterford
Requiem Mass on Monday at 11 am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
Christopher Meredith, Northampton Grove, Canonbury, London and formerly Glendine Drive, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford
Reposing at Drohan’s Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Wednesday, 2nd October, from 5:00 p.m. with removal at 6:30 p.m. to St. Mary’s Parish Church, Dungarvan. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 3rd October, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary’s Parish Church, Dungarvan, followed by burial afterwards in St. Augustine’s Church Cemetery, Abbeyside.
Gerry Hewetson, Elm Park, Tramore, Waterford
Funeral arriving on Tuesday the 1st of October for Requiem Mass at 10am at the Holy Cross Church Tramore, followed by private family cremation. Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Solas centre or Waterford hospice.
Lucia Healy, Kilcannon, Cappagh, Waterford / Dungarvan, Waterford
Requiem Mass on Monday morning 30th September at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan. Cremation Service at 3 p.m. at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.
Mary Cliffe (née Whelan), Crough, Colligan, Dungarvan, Waterford
Funeral Mass on Monday (30th) at 11:00 a.m., in St. Mary’s Church, Touraneena, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Very Rev. Michael J. Ryan, Lauragh, Cappagh, Waterford / Cahir, Tipperary
Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan (X35 XN79) on Tuesday afternoon, 1st October, from 4 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. Removal at 7 p.m. to St. James' Church, Ballinameela. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, 2nd October, at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Edward (Teddy) O'Mahoney, Passage Road, Waterford City, Waterford
Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Monday (Sept 30th) from 7.00pm unitl 8.00pm. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 11.00oc in St. Mary's Church, Ballygunner followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
