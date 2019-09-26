Waterford deaths and funerals (September 27)

Patricia (Pat) Ellickson (née Barron), 6 Grange Park Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at her home on Thursday, the 26th of September, from 5pm to 8pm. House Private at all other times. Funeral arriving at St. Josephs & St Bendilus Church, Newtown on Friday for Requiem Mass at 10:30 am, followed by burial in Ballygunner Cemetery. Family Flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Parkinsons Association.

HELEN PARLE (née ERETT), St. Ursulas Terrace, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at her residence on Friday from 4pm, walking from her residence at 6 pm to St John's Church, Parnell Street, Waterford. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12.30pm in St. John's Church, followed by burial in Butlerstown Cemetery.

BRIDGET BREDA POWER (née Flynn), Ballyduff, West Kilmeaden, Ballyduff, Waterford

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Sunday from 4pm with removal at 6pm to St. Nicholas' Church, Ballyduff, Co. Waterford. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11 am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.