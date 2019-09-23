Waterford deaths and funerals (September 24)

Kitty Burke (née Walsh), Ruska, Cahir, Tipperary / Ballymacarbry, Waterford

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on this Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Kieran's Church, Ballylooby on Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipp Hospice.

John Dunne, West Town, Tramore, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Tuesday the 24th of September at 10am , followed by interment immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Nancy Drohan, Knockhouse, Gracedieu, Waterford

Nancy will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Monday, 23rd September, from 7pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday, 24th September, to the Holy Family Church, Luke Wadding St. arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial immediately afterwards in St. Otteran's Cemetery.