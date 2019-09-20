Waterford deaths and funerals (September 20)

Declan Power, Patrick Street, Tramore, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Friday the 20th of September at 10am, followed by interment immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Delia Leahy (née Maye), 1, McCarthy Ville, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at her home 1, McCarthy Ville, Abbeyside on Friday afternoon, 20th September, from 3 p.m. with Rosary at 8 p.m. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning, 21st September, at 11 a.m. in St. Laurence’s Church, Ballinroad. Interment afterwards in St. Augustine's Cemetery, Abbeyside.

Terry (Lar) Kent, Kilmacthomas, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon at All Saint's Church, Newtown followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Pascal Harty, 3 Oliver Plunkett Place, Doneraile, Cork / Tallow, Waterford

Reposing in Hannons Funeral Home, Doneraile on Friday, September 20th, from 6.30pm followed by removal at 8pm to The Church of The Nativity of The Blessed Virgin Mary, Doneraile. Requiem Mass on Saturday, September 21st, at 2pm followed by burial in Oldcourt Cemetery, Doneraile. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Mallow General Hospital.

Meelis (Mel) Mutvei, Abbeylands, Ferrybank, Waterford

Mel will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Saturday 21st September from 2.30pm until 5pm. Removal on Monday 23rd September to Newlands Cross Crematorium Dublin, for cremation at 2.30pm.