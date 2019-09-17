Waterford deaths and funerals (September 18)

Martin Duggan, Springmarquis, Dungarvan, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning, 18th September, at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Theresa Coleman, 7 Parks Road, Lismore, Waterford

Lying in repose at St. Carthage’s Mortuary, Lismore on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, in St. Carthage’s Church, Lismore at 11.00am. Followed by private cremation service.

Thomas (Hopper) O'Brien, Griffith Place, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at University Hospital Waterford – Mortuary Chapel, on Wednesday, September 18, from 5:30pm, with concluding Prayers at 6:30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, September 19, at 12 noon, in the Holy Family Church, Luke Wadding Street. Followed by burial immediately afterwards in Kilbarry Cemetery.