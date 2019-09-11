Waterford deaths and funerals (September 12)

Frances KELLY, Oakley Close, Earlscourt, Waterford City, Waterford

Removal from University Hospital Waterford on Wednesday at 7pm to St.Mary's Church Ballygunner. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11am. Cremation on Friday at 12 noon at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Waterford Hospice.

Michael Carney, Bellake, Waterford / Kilsheelan, Tipperary

Michael will lie in repose at his home at Bellake, Co Waterford (Eircode X91 P5K5) on Thursday, 12th September, from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan, Co. Tipperary. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Enable Ireland.