Waterford deaths and funerals (September 11)

Fahey James, Leamybrien, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday 11th September at 11:00 a.m., in St Brigid’s Church, Kilrossanty, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Joe O'Neill, Rockenham, Ferrybank, Waterford / Kilkenny

Removal on Wednesday, 11th September, to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Frances KELLY, Oakley Close, Earlscourt, Waterford City, Waterford

Removal from University Hospital Waterford on Wednesday at 7pm to St.Mary's Church Ballygunner. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11am. Cremation on Friday at 12 noon at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Waterford Hospice.