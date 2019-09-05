Waterford deaths and funerals (September 6)

Biddy (Bridget) Power (née O'Brien), Graiguemore, Modeligo, Waterford / Touraneena, Waterford

Lying in repose at her home in Graiguemore, Modeligo, Eircode X35 XK44, on Thursday evening from 5.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning in St. Mary’s Church, Touraneena at 11.00am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Thomas, Tom (The Miller) Ahearne, Kent Terrace, Castlelyons, Cork / Ballyduff Upper, Waterford

Reposing at Ronayne’s Funeral Home, Fermoy on Thursday from 6.00.pm. followed by removal at 7.30.pm. to St. Nicholas' Church, Castlelyons. Requiem Mass on Friday at 2.00.pm., funeral afterwards to the local cemetery.

Nuala Timmins (née Lyons), 98 Brown Street, Portlaw, Waterford

Reposing at her residence on Thursday the 5th of September from 4pm to 8pm with prayers at 6pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.15am to St. Patrick's Church, Portlaw, for requim Mass on arrival at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Friday morning, please.

Eily O'Sullivan (née O'Donoghue), Parks Road, Lismore, Waterford

Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Lismore on Friday (September 6th) from 6pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to Saint Carthage's Church, Lismore. Requiem Mass on Saturday (September 7th) at 11am followed by burial in Saint Carthage's Cemetery, Lismore.