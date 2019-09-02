Waterford deaths and funerals (September 3)

Ita Keys (née Lowther), Oakley Drive, Earlscourt, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at her residence in Oakley lawn, Earlscourt on Monday the 2nd of September from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St Mary’s Church, Ballygunner on Tuesday the 3rd of September for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by interment immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning.

Maurice Lenane, 3 St. Ann's Terrace, Kilmacthomas, Waterford

Funeral arriving to All Saints Church, Newtown on Monday at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by private cremation.

Patrick Coady, Ardmore Park, Ballybeg & late of Ard-na-Greine, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Monday (Sept 2nd) from 8.00pm until 9.00pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.00am in St. Saviour's Church, Ballybeg followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Sr. Monica Morrissey, Réalt na Mara, Mercy Convent, Dungarvan, Waterford / Cooraclare, Clare

Reposing in the Convent Chapel, Dungarvan on Monday 2nd September from 3pm to 6pm. Removal at 10.30am on Tuesday morning, 3rd September, to St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick (Paddy) LOWE, South Parade, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at his residence on Monday, 2nd September, from 4pm to 7pm. House private at all other times. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Parnell Street on Tuesday, 3rd September, for Requiem Mass at 12 o'clock midday. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Waterford Hospice.

Chris Prendergast, Beech park, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at James Falconer Funeral home, Riverstown, Tramore on Tuesday the 3rd of September from 5pm to 7pm. Cremation will be on Wednesday the 4th of September at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork at 3 pm. Donations if desired to Waterford Hospice.