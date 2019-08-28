Waterford deaths and funerals (August 29)

Kathleen HALLEY (née Hearne), Kilcaragh, Grantstown, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Thursday, 29th August, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Carbally Cemetery.

Michael Burke, Marine View, Turkey Road, Tramore, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Thursday (August 29th) at 10.00am followed by Private Cremation. No flowers by request, donations to Pinegrove Centre, Passage Road, Waterford.

James (Gerard) Whelan, Washington DC and formerly Cuscham, Dungarvan, Waterford

Graveside Service followed by burial of ashes will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, 31st August, in the Old Churchyard Cemetery, Dungarvan.

Billy (Sampy) Walsh, John's Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home on Thursday from 6.30 pm with removal at 7.30 pm to the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10 am followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner. Family Flowers only, donations, if desired, to Lady Lane Day Care.

Mary Delahunty (née Delaney), Ashe Road, Kingsmeadow, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home on Thursday from 4.15 pm with removal at 5.15 pm to the Holy Family Church. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 am followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner.