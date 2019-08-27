Waterford deaths and funerals (August 28)

Catherine (Kitty) DALY (née Lineen), Perrystown, Dublin / Lismore, Waterford

Removal on Wednesday, August 28th, to the Church of the Holy Spirit, Kimmage Manor, for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross.

Kathleen HALLEY (née Hearne), Kilcaragh, Grantstown, Waterford

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Wednesday, 28th August 2019, from 4pm, followed by Removal at 7.30pm to The Sacred Heart Church, The Folly. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 29th August, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Carbally Cemetery.

Michael Burke, Marine View, Turkey Road, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Wednesday (August 28th) from 5.30pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to the Holy Cross Church, Tramore. Requiem Mass on Thursday (August 29th) at 10.00am followed by Private Cremation. No flowers by request, donations to Pinegrove Centre, Passage Road, Waterford.