Waterford deaths and funerals (August 27)

Edward (Eddie) LANNON, Woodfield, Circular Road, Dunmore East, Co. Waterford, formerly of Churchvilla, Dunmore East, Waterford

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Monday 26th August from 4pm to 6pm. Requiem Mass in Holy Cross Church Killea, Dunmore East on Tuesday 27th August at 11.30am. Cremation will take place on Wednesday 28th August in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 2pm. No flowers by request donations if desired to Pine Grove Day Care and Cancer Research.

Phyllis Wade, Formerly of Hebron, Cappagh, Waterford

Funeral Service at 12 noon on Tuesday 27th August in St. Mary's Church of Ireland, Dungarvan. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.