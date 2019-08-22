Waterford deaths and funerals (August 23)

Teresa Tynan (née O'Toole), Thomas Street, Waterford City, Waterford

Teresa will be reposing in her daughter Laura's Home, Ballinamona, Slieverue on Thursday, 22nd August, from 5pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday, 23rd August, to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Peg (Margaret) Dalton (née Butler), Marymount, Ferrybank, Waterford / Threecastles, Kilkenny

Peg will be reposing in her home, Marymount, Ferrybank, on Friday, 23rd August, from 3pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday, 24th August, to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.