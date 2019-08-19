Waterford deaths and funerals (August 19)

Michael (Nanu Nanu) McLoughlin, 1 City View Apartments, Leamy Street, Waterford City, Waterford / Doon, Limerick

Requiem mass on Monday at 10.00am in the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, Waterford followed by removal to White's Funeral Home, Doon, Co. Limerick, reposing from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to Doon Parish Church. Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Doon Local Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to the Solas Centre Waterford.

Tim Johnson, 16. The Mills, Lismore, Waterford

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin, on Monday evening from 5.00pm, followed by removal at 7.00pm to St. Carthage’s Church, Lismore. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11.00am. Cremation service will take place privately.

Peter (Don) Doyle, Kilmeaden, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Monday (August 19th) from 7.30pm until 9.00pm. Burial service in Ballyduff Church Cemetery on Tuesday (August 20th) at 12.00oc. Family flowers only please donations to Palliative Care, Waterford Hospice. House private.