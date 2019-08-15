Waterford deaths and funerals (August 15)

Jack McGrath, Foulouse, Clonea Road, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford

Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. on Thursday morning, 15th August, in St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Anthony (Tony) Power, The Terrace, Tramore, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Thursday (August 15th) at 10.30 followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Solas Centre Mens Group.

James (Jimmy) Atkins, St. John's Park, Waterford City, Waterford / Slieverue, Kilkenny

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.00am in the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly followed by burial in St. Killian's Cemetery, Ferrybank.

Eily Wyse (née O'Toole), St. John's Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at her daughter Olive's residence, 9 Pleasant Avenue, Mount Pleasant, Waterford on Thursday (August 15th) from 5.00pm until 8.00pm. House private at all other times please. Requiem Mass on Friday at 1.30pm in the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Josie Eustace (née Winters), Ursuline Court & formerly of St. John's Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Killure Bridge Nursing Home on Thursday (August 15th) from 6.00pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly. Requiem Mass on Friday (August 16th) at 10.00am followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.