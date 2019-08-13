Waterford deaths and funerals (August 13)

Christopher (Christy) Mullins, Abbeylands Nursing Home, Kildorrery, Cork / Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Abbeylands Nursing Home Chapel on Tuesday 13th August for Requiem Mass at 11.30 am. Burial afterwards in Kildorrery local cemetery.

MARIA LACEY (née Kirby), Penrose Court & formerly of Clonard Park, Ballybeg, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (August 14th) in St. Paul's Church, Lisduggan, at 10.00am, followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Koragh FULLER (née Brennan), Viewmount Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Maypark House Nursing Home on Monday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St.Mary's Church, Ballygunner followed by private cremation.

Jimmy Quirke, Inchinleamy, Ballyduff Upper, Waterford

Reposing in Saint Carthage's Mortuary, Lismore on Tuesday (August 13th) from 6pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to Saint Michael's Church, Ballyduff. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (August 14th) at 11am followed by burial in Saint Michael's Cemetery, Ballyduff.

Ena Power, Marian Park, Dunmore East, Waterford

Reposing at her daughter Susan's residence, Knockroe, Passage East tomorrow Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 1pm in Holy Cross Church, Killea with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Wednesday. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Dunmore East RNLI.

Jack McGrath, Foulouse, Clonea Road, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at his home, Foulouse, Clonea Road (X35 FP64) on Wednesday afternoon, 14th August, from 4 p.m. with Rosary at 7.30 p.m. Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. on Thursday morning, 15th August, in St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Noleen Joan Ann Flynn, Newtownmountkennedy, Wicklow / Dublin / Waterford

Reposing at Caul's Funeral Home in St. John's. Funeral Mass Wednesday 14th August at 9.30 St. Teresa's Church followed by interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetary St John's.